Movado Group Inc. (MOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Movado Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7%annually over the last three years.

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Movado Group Price Performance

Movado Group stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.

About Movado Group

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Movado Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $191.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Movado Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

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Movado Group, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of watches and related jewelry products. The company’s portfolio encompasses both owned and licensed brands, offering a wide range of timepieces from luxury to accessible price points. Major owned brands include Movado, Concord, and Ebel, alongside newer acquisitions such as MVMT and Olivia Burton. In addition, Movado Group holds licensing agreements to produce watches under fashion names like Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Lacoste and Scuderia Ferrari.

Movado Group’s product line spans classic dress watches, sport and dive models, fashion-forward designs and limited-edition collections.

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