Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

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Motorola Solutions Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:MSI opened at $426.71 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $443.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,254.29. This represents a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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