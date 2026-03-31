Motive Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $172.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.69.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.1752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

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