Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $10.26. Monotaro shares last traded at $10.4925, with a volume of 333,723 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Monotaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Monotaro Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Monotaro had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $600.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Monotaro will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monotaro Company Profile

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Monotaro Co, Ltd., trading on the OTC Market under the symbol MONOY, is a Japan-based e-commerce platform specializing in maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies. Founded in 2000 as a subsidiary of IT Holdings Co, the company offers a broad assortment of industrial products including tools, safety gear, fasteners, electrical components and work-site consumables tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises, contractors and facility managers.

Through its online marketplaces in Japan and a regional subsidiary in Singapore, Monotaro provides access to several million stock-keeping units (SKUs), supported by streamlined procurement processes, competitive pricing and logistics capabilities designed to deliver same- or next-day shipment.

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