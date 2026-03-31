Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 136 and last traded at GBX 136. Approximately 76,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 591,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.75. The firm has a market cap of £89.34 million, a PE ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 0.67.

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Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobius Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 83.66%.

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MMIT).

MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 25-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets.

The London listed investment trust will be managed by MCP Emerging Markets LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018. The Portfolio Manager is Carlos Hardenberg who has 25 years of investment experience and previously acted as the lead manager of the Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT).

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