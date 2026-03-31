Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $28,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, CEO Michael Lisman bought 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,284.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,403.34. This trade represents a 41.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total value of $52,647,295.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. This trade represents a 65.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,680 shares of company stock valued at $174,863,016. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,584.44.

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Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,133.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,294.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,311.18. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,127.56 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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