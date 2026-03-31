Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 487 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $35,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,708.67.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,619.20 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,593.21 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,892.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,057.72.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.