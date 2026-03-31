Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $33,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp set a $503.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,194.27. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $467.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $510.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $314.43 and a 1 year high of $556.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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