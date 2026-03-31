Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 10,305 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,705 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $30,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

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General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. DZ Bank raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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