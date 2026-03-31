Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Up 6.7% – Still a Buy?

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $573.69 and last traded at $572.13. Approximately 32,214,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 15,909,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $536.38.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Corning expansion — Meta and Corning celebrated the start of construction on an expanded U.S. optical‑cable plant tied to their multiyear (up to $6B) agreement to support AI data‑center buildout, strengthening Meta’s supply chain for large AI deployments. Read More.

Corning expansion — Meta and Corning celebrated the start of construction on an expanded U.S. optical‑cable plant tied to their multiyear (up to $6B) agreement to support AI data‑center buildout, strengthening Meta’s supply chain for large AI deployments. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum — Meta unveiled two new Ray‑Ban prescription smart glasses, reinforcing progress in Reality Labs’ consumer hardware and giving investors a tangible growth story beyond ads. Read More.

Product momentum — Meta unveiled two new Ray‑Ban prescription smart glasses, reinforcing progress in Reality Labs’ consumer hardware and giving investors a tangible growth story beyond ads. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI features & engagement — Meta is rolling out new AI and engagement features across its apps aimed at lifting user engagement and ad revenue as competition intensifies, a narrative that supports ad‑recovery expectations. Read More.

AI features & engagement — Meta is rolling out new AI and engagement features across its apps aimed at lifting user engagement and ad revenue as competition intensifies, a narrative that supports ad‑recovery expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Monetization tests — Meta is trialing a paid Instagram tier (Instagram Plus) in select markets, which could diversify revenue beyond ads if rolled out broadly. Read More.

Monetization tests — Meta is trialing a paid Instagram tier (Instagram Plus) in select markets, which could diversify revenue beyond ads if rolled out broadly. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Major analysts (Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and others) continue to call Meta a long‑term buy despite the pullback, framing current weakness as a tactical entry tied to AI upside. Read More.

Analyst support — Major analysts (Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and others) continue to call Meta a long‑term buy despite the pullback, framing current weakness as a tactical entry tied to AI upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Retail strategy — Meta is sharing learnings from its Meta Lab stores with wearable retailers and testing in‑store approaches for AI/VR products; useful for distribution but longer‑term in impact. Read More.

Retail strategy — Meta is sharing learnings from its Meta Lab stores with wearable retailers and testing in‑store approaches for AI/VR products; useful for distribution but longer‑term in impact. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Layoffs — Another round of cuts will affect ~168 employees in Washington state, with VR teams hit hard; signals Reality Labs challenges and near‑term execution risk. Read More.

Layoffs — Another round of cuts will affect ~168 employees in Washington state, with VR teams hit hard; signals Reality Labs challenges and near‑term execution risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory pressure — Indonesia summoned Meta over non‑compliance with child social media rules; combined with other international scrutiny, this increases legal/compliance uncertainty and potential fines or restrictions. Read More.

Regulatory pressure — Indonesia summoned Meta over non‑compliance with child social media rules; combined with other international scrutiny, this increases legal/compliance uncertainty and potential fines or restrictions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal & valuation headwinds — Recent court rulings and ongoing litigation have hit investor sentiment (and founder net worth headlines), contributing to the year‑to‑date decline and reinforcing downside risk. Read More.

Legal & valuation headwinds — Recent court rulings and ongoing litigation have hit investor sentiment (and founder net worth headlines), contributing to the year‑to‑date decline and reinforcing downside risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Capex burden — Analysts continue to flag Meta’s massive AI/Reality Labs capex plans (and related nuclear/energy investments) as a near‑term drag on free cash flow and profitability, a key reason some investors remain cautious. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $860.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.54.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 6.7%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $642.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.38, for a total value of $560,581.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,742.30. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.02, for a total transaction of $366,571.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,952.54. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,448 shares of company stock valued at $103,333,788. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. RHL Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

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Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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