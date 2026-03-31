MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Stock Position Trimmed by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,702 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 4.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.18% of MercadoLibre worth $184,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 45,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

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MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,619.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,892.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,057.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,593.21 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,708.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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