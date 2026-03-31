McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $21.65 Million Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up about 2.9% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $21,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 103.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

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Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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