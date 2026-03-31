McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 8.9% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $66,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,233,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,342,000 after buying an additional 5,830,890 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,130,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,850,000 after acquiring an additional 432,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,597,000 after acquiring an additional 556,434 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,993,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,130,000 after acquiring an additional 137,450 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,600,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $100.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.3925 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

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