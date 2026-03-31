McCormick & Company, Incorporated Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,208 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,730 call options.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. 3,845,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,948. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: McCormick reported $0.66 EPS vs. $0.63 consensus and revenue of $1.87B (vs. $1.79B est.), with revenue up ~16.7% year‑over‑year and management reaffirming the 2026 outlook — supportive for near‑term fundamentals. Earnings and Call

Q1 results beat expectations: McCormick reported $0.66 EPS vs. $0.63 consensus and revenue of $1.87B (vs. $1.79B est.), with revenue up ~16.7% year‑over‑year and management reaffirming the 2026 outlook — supportive for near‑term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Management says the proposed tie‑up with Unilever’s food brands would be accretive with sizeable cost synergies (company cites $600M run‑rate synergies, with most realized by year 2) and aims to keep the McCormick name, HQ and dividend policy — a constructive message on expected value creation if integration succeeds. Press Release

Management says the proposed tie‑up with Unilever’s food brands would be accretive with sizeable cost synergies (company cites $600M run‑rate synergies, with most realized by year 2) and aims to keep the McCormick name, HQ and dividend policy — a constructive message on expected value creation if integration succeeds. Positive Sentiment: Strategic rationale: combining McCormick’s seasonings/condiments footprint with Unilever’s global food brands (Hellmann’s, Knorr, etc.) could materially expand scale, channel reach and product adjacencies — a long‑term growth story if execution goes smoothly. CNBC Deal Coverage

Strategic rationale: combining McCormick’s seasonings/condiments footprint with Unilever’s global food brands (Hellmann’s, Knorr, etc.) could materially expand scale, channel reach and product adjacencies — a long‑term growth story if execution goes smoothly. Neutral Sentiment: Deal structure and size: reports indicate a cash‑and‑stock transaction valuing Unilever’s foods business near $44.8–$45B, with roughly $15.7B in upfront cash and the remainder paid in McCormick equity — the specifics affect dilution, control and timing but are not final. Reuters Deal Detail

Deal structure and size: reports indicate a cash‑and‑stock transaction valuing Unilever’s foods business near $44.8–$45B, with roughly $15.7B in upfront cash and the remainder paid in McCormick equity — the specifics affect dilution, control and timing but are not final. Neutral Sentiment: Timing and certainty: multiple outlets report talks are advanced and an announcement could occur quickly, but Unilever has cautioned there is no certainty a deal will be agreed — leaving an event‑risk premium in the shares. Deal Talks Update

Timing and certainty: multiple outlets report talks are advanced and an announcement could occur quickly, but Unilever has cautioned there is no certainty a deal will be agreed — leaving an event‑risk premium in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and price‑target cuts: Barclays trimmed its PT to $58 (Equal Weight) and cited near‑term forces dominating the narrative; Deutsche Bank also lowered its PT to $59 — analyst downgrades/targets can pressure the stock while deal details remain uncertain. Barclays Note

Analyst caution and price‑target cuts: Barclays trimmed its PT to $58 (Equal Weight) and cited near‑term forces dominating the narrative; Deutsche Bank also lowered its PT to $59 — analyst downgrades/targets can pressure the stock while deal details remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Potential dilution and execution risk: majority‑equity consideration implies share issuance and potential dilution to existing holders; integration of two large, global portfolios carries execution, timing and cost‑realization risks that can weigh on sentiment. Reuters Merger Nearing

Potential dilution and execution risk: majority‑equity consideration implies share issuance and potential dilution to existing holders; integration of two large, global portfolios carries execution, timing and cost‑realization risks that can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: headlines about the large, complex deal plus analyst PT trims have driven intraday selling pressure despite the operational beat — investors appear focused on deal risk and near‑term uncertainty. Market Reaction

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting McCormick & Company, Incorporated this week:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. HSBC lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.70.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $335,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,775.64. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $3,371,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,639,161.66. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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