Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $631.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.40.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $492.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $439.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.Mastercard’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 153.6% in the third quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

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Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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