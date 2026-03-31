Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,261,485 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 26th total of 8,546,662 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,372,834 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore set a $78.00 target price on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Masco from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Masco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.94.

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Masco Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of MAS opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. Masco has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,719.20. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,371,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,619,000 after buying an additional 267,012 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,398,000. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Masco by 819.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 54,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Masco by 203.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 33.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

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Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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