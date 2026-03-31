Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Takes $814,000 Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,942,156,000 after buying an additional 676,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,065,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,121,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,334,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,031,350,000 after acquiring an additional 928,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Fox Advisors restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.05. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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