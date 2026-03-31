LifeGoal Investments LLC Acquires 100,362 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

LifeGoal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 282.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,362 shares during the period. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF makes up about 2.5% of LifeGoal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LifeGoal Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 422.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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