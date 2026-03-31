KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) Short Interest Update

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 101,978 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 26th total of 82,189 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,928 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSTR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 113,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter.

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KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSTR traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $18.19. 68,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,413. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF (KSTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of the top 50 companies by market-cap that are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) Science and Technology Innovation Board. KSTR was launched on Jan 27, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

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