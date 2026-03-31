Kieckhefer Group LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Kieckhefer Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 6.5% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total transaction of $312,831.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,321.13. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.0%

ISRG stock opened at $452.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $714.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.95.

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Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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