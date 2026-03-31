Kieckhefer Group LLC Acquires 456,760 Shares of Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG

Kieckhefer Group LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 1,056.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,760 shares during the period. Plug Power makes up 0.5% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Clear Str raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

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Plug Power Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.92. Plug Power, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 229.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $225.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plug Power news, insider Benjamin Haycraft sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 333,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,365.53. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

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