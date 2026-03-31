Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,170 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 3.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Kenvue by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Kenvue by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.7%

KVUE stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 107.79%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

See Also

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