Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Plans $3.85 Annual Dividend

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 3.85 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 482.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

Kenon has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

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Kenon Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE KEN opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. Kenon has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 11.53%.

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Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN) is a global investment holding company incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands, with listings on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company focuses on infrastructure and energy-related businesses, seeking to generate long-term value through stable cash flows and strategic growth. Kenon’s diversified portfolio spans power generation assets, midstream energy infrastructure and related services across multiple regions.

One of Kenon’s principal assets is QPI Ltd., an energy company based in Israel that owns and operates a combined-cycle, gas-fired power plant and an adjacent liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminal at the Port of Ashdod.

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