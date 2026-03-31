JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 150,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 146,606 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 112,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $3,946,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 251,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s payout ratio is presently 478.26%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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