Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 4.1% – Here’s Why

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.2650. Approximately 31,647,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 27,471,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.81.

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Joby Aviation Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.59.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 11,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $110,918.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 170,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,863.20. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $25,550.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,078.85. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,453,920 shares of company stock valued at $15,781,396 over the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creek Drive Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $2,072,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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