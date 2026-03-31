Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $34.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

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Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $26.31. 1,072,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,627. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 7.48%.The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 6,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,080. This trade represents a 10.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $813,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,156.30. This trade represents a 58.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 981,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,178,000 after acquiring an additional 619,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,324,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 314,459 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 275,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,178,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,302,000 after purchasing an additional 243,950 shares during the period.

Key Progress Software News

Here are the key news stories impacting Progress Software this week:

Progress Software Company Profile

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Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company’s offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress’s portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

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