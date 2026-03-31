JBS (NYSE:JBS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.7750, with a volume of 3952585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JBS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JBS from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised JBS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Santander raised JBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get JBS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JBS

JBS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

JBS (NYSE:JBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $23.06 billion for the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

JBS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBS. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in JBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth $4,019,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JBS during the second quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBS in the second quarter valued at $240,000.

JBS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.