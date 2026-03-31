Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 621,385 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 170,545 shares.The stock last traded at $18.9599 and had previously closed at $18.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Japan Tob from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.00.

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Japan Tob Stock Up 0.1%

About Japan Tob

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

(Get Free Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc (OTC: JAPAY) is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company’s core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed‑food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

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