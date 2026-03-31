Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 116,144 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 85,530 shares.The stock last traded at $8.07 and had previously closed at $8.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Japan Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Japan Airlines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

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Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

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