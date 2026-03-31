James Hambro & Partners LLP Sells 257,773 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

James Hambro & Partners LLP decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 257,773 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 7.6% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. James Hambro & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Amphenol worth $211,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,228,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amphenol by 693.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $900,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362,533 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,125,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Amphenol by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,867,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Fox Advisors restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.05. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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