James Hambro & Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

James Hambro & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,104,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,391,261,000 after buying an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,258,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,892,393,000 after buying an additional 1,080,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,994,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,487,918,000 after buying an additional 790,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,971,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,462,645,000 after buying an additional 254,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average of $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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