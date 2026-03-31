James Hambro & Partners LLP Has $124.98 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

James Hambro & Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises 4.5% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.26% of AMETEK worth $124,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,096,000 after purchasing an additional 94,645 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 268,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,402,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 65,537 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $118,311,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. Barclays increased their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price target on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $208.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $242.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.80 and a 200-day moving average of $206.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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