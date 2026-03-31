Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,064 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF $AGZ

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.63% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 276.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 25,039 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 78,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGZ opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

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