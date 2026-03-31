Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JACK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jack In The Box from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack In The Box from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack In The Box from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Jack In The Box from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack In The Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

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Jack In The Box Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of JACK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. 752,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,168. The company has a market cap of $172.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.16. Jack In The Box has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $349.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.73 million. Jack In The Box had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack In The Box will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack In The Box

In related news, CEO Lance F. Tucker sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $68,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,804.44. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack In The Box

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Jack In The Box by 192.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 744,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,712,000 after buying an additional 490,071 shares in the last quarter. Windward Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack In The Box in the 4th quarter valued at $7,394,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Jack In The Box during the 4th quarter worth about $5,591,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack In The Box by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 865,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 265,990 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack In The Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,268,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack In The Box Company Profile

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Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is a publicly traded quick-service restaurant company best known for its Jack in the Box brand of fast-food restaurants. Founded in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company has operated for decades as a franchisor and operator of drive-thru and dine-in restaurants. Its business model combines company-owned locations with franchise arrangements, and the company focuses on building brand recognition through menu innovation, marketing and service convenience.

The company’s core offerings center on a broad fast-food menu that includes hamburgers (notably the Jumbo Jack), tacos, breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sides and specialty limited-time items.

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