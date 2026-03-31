J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 31,087 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,087 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $38,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 111,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,345,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $615,280,000 after buying an additional 227,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,292,310,000 after buying an additional 490,354 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total value of $23,404,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,078,401.03. This trade represents a 51.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.14.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Down 2.6%

MSI stock opened at $426.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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