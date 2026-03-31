J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 20,787 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,787 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,980,614,000 after buying an additional 168,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,401,448,000 after acquiring an additional 541,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,171,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,173 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,516,692,000 after acquiring an additional 544,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,984,783,000 after acquiring an additional 229,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.1%

TSM opened at $316.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $390.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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