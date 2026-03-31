J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 20,010 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,010 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,510,615,000 after purchasing an additional 773,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,643,613,000 after purchasing an additional 285,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,609,981,000 after buying an additional 708,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,217,394,000 after buying an additional 135,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.75.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s HBM4 going into mass production for Nvidia’s next‑gen AI platform is a material product win that strengthens Micron’s positioning in the high‑end AI memory market. Article Title

Micron’s HBM4 going into mass production for Nvidia’s next‑gen AI platform is a material product win that strengthens Micron’s positioning in the high‑end AI memory market. Positive Sentiment: Management is ramping capex to meet strong memory demand and AI infrastructure needs, which supports multi‑year revenue visibility and benefits equipment suppliers — a bullish signal for long‑term growth despite near‑term share volatility. Article Title

Management is ramping capex to meet strong memory demand and AI infrastructure needs, which supports multi‑year revenue visibility and benefits equipment suppliers — a bullish signal for long‑term growth despite near‑term share volatility. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish analyst and investor pieces argue the pullback is a buying opportunity given Micron’s strong margins, supply tightness, and large Wall Street upside to consensus targets. Article Title

Several bullish analyst and investor pieces argue the pullback is a buying opportunity given Micron’s strong margins, supply tightness, and large Wall Street upside to consensus targets. Neutral Sentiment: Micron is reportedly exploring adding assembly/testing capacity via a Japan Display plant — an expansion that could help output but also raises questions about execution and near‑term capital intensity. Article Title

Micron is reportedly exploring adding assembly/testing capacity via a Japan Display plant — an expansion that could help output but also raises questions about execution and near‑term capital intensity. Neutral Sentiment: High‑profile endorsements and media attention (including political commentary) are keeping the story in headlines—volatile for trading flows but not a fundamentals driver. Article Title

High‑profile endorsements and media attention (including political commentary) are keeping the story in headlines—volatile for trading flows but not a fundamentals driver. Negative Sentiment: Google’s TurboQuant memory‑compression announcement prompted broad concern that memory demand per AI workload could fall — the primary, immediate driver of today’s selling pressure. Article Title

Google’s TurboQuant memory‑compression announcement prompted broad concern that memory demand per AI workload could fall — the primary, immediate driver of today’s selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: The stock is extending a post‑earnings sell‑off that began after Micron’s March 18 report as investors digest elevated CAPEX guidance and the potential for memory price normalization despite strong results. Article Title

The stock is extending a post‑earnings sell‑off that began after Micron’s March 18 report as investors digest elevated CAPEX guidance and the potential for memory price normalization despite strong results. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sector weakness and risk‑off headlines (geopolitical/oil) have amplified selling in high‑beta chip names, pressuring MU alongside peers. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 53,623 shares valued at $21,832,908. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 9.9%

NASDAQ MU opened at $321.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $471.34. The company has a market capitalization of $362.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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