J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Invests $18.81 Million in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 132,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,805,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned approximately 0.09% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Twilio by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 55,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Wincap Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Wincap Financial LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.22.

Twilio Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $120.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $145.90. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.77.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.Twilio’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,790,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,020,912.68. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,162,668.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,597.62. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,753 shares of company stock worth $6,050,080. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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