J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Increases Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank Of Canada makes up approximately 1.1% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $69,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,338,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,777,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,637 shares during the last quarter. Canerector Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 20,412.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 13,332,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,188,000 after buying an additional 13,267,800 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,147,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,712,000 after buying an additional 338,575 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,275,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,924,000 after buying an additional 287,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,296,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,879,000 after buying an additional 740,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $157.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Royal Bank Of Canada has a one year low of $106.10 and a one year high of $176.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Royal Bank Of Canada Announces Dividend

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 15.28%.The firm had revenue of $13.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada’s largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.