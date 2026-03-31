J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $42.83 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned 0.13% of Xylem worth $42,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in Xylem by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xylem Stock Down 1.2%

Xylem stock opened at $116.14 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.24.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $138.00 target price on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price target on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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