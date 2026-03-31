J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $14.31 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 145.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $263,384.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,146.61. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total value of $321,491.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,208,079.97. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,536 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $137.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.61. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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