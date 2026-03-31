J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Grows Position in BNY $BK

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in shares of BNY (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,164 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in BNY were worth $28,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY by 639.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,076,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,749 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,116,000 after buying an additional 2,034,781 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in BNY during the second quarter worth about $135,728,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in BNY by 29.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,418,000 after buying an additional 906,218 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in BNY during the third quarter worth about $65,973,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BNY alerts:

BNY Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $115.18 on Tuesday. BNY has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $128.76. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.12.

BNY Dividend Announcement

BNY ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. BNY had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BNY will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. BNY’s dividend payout ratio is 28.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. New Street Research set a $143.00 target price on shares of BNY in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded BNY from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BNY from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on BNY in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BNY from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BNY

BNY Profile

(Free Report)

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world’s capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.