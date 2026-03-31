J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires 3,328 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $63,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 162.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 735.7% in the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

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McDonald’s News Summary

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Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,200. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.34, for a total transaction of $862,220.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,393.22. This trade represents a 23.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 71,657 shares of company stock worth $23,722,204 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $308.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.67 and its 200 day moving average is $311.49. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $283.47 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

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