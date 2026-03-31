ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Shares Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

ITV Trading Down 9.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

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ITV Company Profile

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ITV plc is a leading commercial broadcaster based in the United Kingdom, offering a portfolio of free-to-air television channels, on-demand streaming services and digital advertising solutions. Its core operations include the operation of flagship channels such as ITV1, ITV2, ITV3 and ITV4, as well as the hybrid streaming platform ITVX. The company’s broadcast channels reach millions of UK households each week, delivering entertainment, news, sport and reality programming funded primarily through advertising revenues.

Beyond traditional broadcasting, ITV plc has built a significant production and distribution arm through ITV Studios.

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