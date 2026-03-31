iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,705 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.67% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $200,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,463,000. CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 60,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares during the period. American Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of IWN opened at $184.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $203.01.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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