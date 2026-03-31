iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF $IBTJ Shares Bought by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,663 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.3% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBTJ. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,175,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 142,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,366 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 107,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 395.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 186,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 148,992 shares during the period.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTJ stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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