iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF $IBDR Stock Position Lifted by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,108 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rebalance LLC owned 0.49% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 63,769 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,088,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 755,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 65,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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