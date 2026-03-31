iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by Global View Capital Management LLC

Global View Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Global View Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Global View Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $634.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $681.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.87. The company has a market cap of $697.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Summary

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

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(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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