iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by Global View Capital Management LLC

Global View Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Global View Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Global View Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV opened at $634.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $681.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.87. The company has a market cap of $697.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying — Baron Wealth Management disclosed a meaningful purchase of IVV shares, a sign some asset managers are adding exposure to the index via the ETF. Baron Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,073 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV
- Positive Sentiment: Valuation improvement — the S&P 500 earnings yield climbed back above 5%, which can make broad-cap index exposure (and IVV) more attractive to value- and income- oriented investors. S&P 500 Earnings Update: Earnings Yield Jumps Back Over 5%
- Positive Sentiment: Short-lived risk relief in futures — comments aiming to de-escalate Iran tensions briefly lifted futures and could produce intermittent bounces for IVV if diplomatic signals continue. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq Futures Gain As Trump Calls Iran’s New Leaders ‘Very Reasonable’
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus targets unchanged — some Wall Street strategists are keeping year‑end S&P targets intact (around 7,700), implying that current weakness may be seen as a buying opportunity for longer-term allocations to IVV. S&P 500 Nears Correction Territory. Wall Street Debates Buying the Dip.
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/short-term outlook mixed — market commentary highlights levels to watch and whether options-related flows (e.g., delta-hedging around expirations) accentuated the selloff; useful for traders but less decisive for long-term IVV holders. S&P 500 Levels to Watch Amid Dow, Nasdaq Correction
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk driving downside — analysts warn the Iran conflict could deepen and push the S&P materially lower (one note cites a potential drop to ~6,150), which would pressure IVV given its S&P 500 exposure. S&P 500 could fall to 6,150: analyst explains how to play the dip
- Negative Sentiment: Oil spike and risk-off — oil topped $100/bbl, lifting commodity-driven risk premia and pressuring equities; higher energy prices can weigh on margins and investor sentiment for the broad market and IVV. S&P 500 Falters and Oil Rises After Hopes Fade for a Quick End to Iran Conflict
- Negative Sentiment: Technical deterioration — the S&P flashed a death cross and recently moved into correction territory, signaling increased downside risk for index-tracking ETFs like IVV until volatility recedes. S&P 500 Index flashes a death cross as US-Iran war continues ahead of NFP data
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
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