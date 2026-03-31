iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO is LifeGoal Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

LifeGoal Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,614 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of LifeGoal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LifeGoal Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,606,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,980 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,904,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,803,000 after buying an additional 1,080,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,915,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,534,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,967,000 after buying an additional 934,207 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,961,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,810,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $74.28.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

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