Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 590,257 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 26th total of 500,420 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 595,835 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4,310.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 382,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,422,000 after purchasing an additional 374,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after buying an additional 164,522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,949,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,891,000.

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Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of SPHB stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,230. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $126.59. The firm has a market cap of $648.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.76.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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